RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result declared by Railways: Websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/jobs-news-gallery/rrb-alp-technician-cbt-2-result-declared-by-railways-websites-to-check-indianrailways-gov-in-5661733/
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result declared by Railways: Websites to check
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the second stage computer-based test (CBT) result at its regional websites. The exam was conducted to recruit at the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. Selected candidates will have to appear for AT and DV exam on April 16, 2019.