RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result declared by Railways: Websites to check

Candidates can check result by following these steps - RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result 2018-19: How to check Step 1: Visit the regional websites Step 2: Click on the link ‘check RRB, ALP, Tech 2 scorecard’ Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page Step 3: Log-in using the registration number Step 4: Result will appear

READ RRB ALP, Tech CBT 2 result declared: What next?