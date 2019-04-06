Toggle Menu Sections
RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result declared by Railways: Websites to check

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the second stage computer-based test (CBT) result at its regional websites. The exam was conducted to recruit at the post of the auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. Selected candidates will have to appear for AT and DV exam on April 16, 2019.

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 exam for the post of auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician at its regional websites
Candidates can check result by following these steps - RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result 2018-19: How to check Step 1: Visit the regional websites Step 2: Click on the link ‘check RRB, ALP, Tech 2 scorecard’ Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page Step 3: Log-in using the registration number Step 4: Result will appear
Document verification and aptitude test to be conducted on April 16, 2109. Check list of documents required - Matriculation/high school examination Education qualification documents certificate or equivalent Caste certificate Photocopy of both sides of Aadhaar Card Income certificate for EWS candidates Medical certificate for PwD candidates Self-certification of transgenders Divorce/death of spouse certificate Ex-serviceman employment certificate
