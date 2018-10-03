1 / 4

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Sub Inspector recruitment examination on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on Sunday, October 7, 2018. All those candidates who have registered through sso.rajasthan.gov.in, can download their admit cards from the same website.



