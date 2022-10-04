Candidates can download the admit card from the official website– panjiyakpredeled.in. Registered candidates can login to download their admit cards now for the exam which is scheduled to take place on October 8.
The pre DElEd examination will be held in Rajasthan for various public and private teacher education institutes for entry in DElEd (General/Sanskrit) will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in all centres across all the districts.
Candidates in the unreserved categories will have to secure 50 per cent marks to pass the examination. While candidates in the reserved category will have to secure 45 per cent marks to pass the examination.