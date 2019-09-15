Jobs News Gallery Railway RRB JE CBT 2 admit card 2019 released, websites to download The candidates can download the admit card from all the region based websites. The RRB JE CBT 2 examinations will be conducted on September 19. RRB JE CBT 2 admit card 2019: The admit card for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) junior engineering (JE) recruitment examinations has been released. READ RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 released The candidates can download the admit card from all the region based websites. The RRB JE CBT 2 examinations will be conducted on September 19. READ RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 released The travel pass and exam city intimation letter for the RRB JE CBT 2 exam were released earlier for the qualified candidates. A total of 2,02,616 candidates will be appearing for the RRB JE CBT 2 for 13,538 posts at the designation of (JE), JE IT, depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA). READ RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 released The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes wherein candidates will have to answer 150 questions. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) exam. There will be negative marking and for every wrong answer one-third of marks will be deducted. READ RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 released