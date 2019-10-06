Jobs News Gallery Odisha OTET answer key 2019 released, how to download via websites OTET answer key 2019: The candidates can raise their objections if any till October 10. The answer key is available at the website bseodisha.nic.in OTET answer key 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha released the answer keys for the state the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at its official website, bseodisha.nic.in. READ Odisha TET answer key released The exam was conducted on August 5, 18 and September 22. READ Odisha TET answer key released This is the preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections, if any, till October 10. A panel will analyse objections and release a final answer key. READ Odisha TET answer key released The result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. READ Odisha TET answer key released