Jobs News Gallery Odisha OTET admit card 2019: Websites to download hall ticket OTET admit card 2019: Download from bseodisha.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on August 5. To qualify candidates would need to score at least 6 per cent marks BSE Odisha released the admit card for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test at its official website bseodisha.nic.in. READ Odisha TET admit card 2019. Candidates can download the admit card by following these steps - Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OTET admit card link Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab Step 4: Log-in using credentials Step 5: Admit card will appear, download READ Odisha TET admit card 2019. The exam will be conducted on August 5 (Monday) in three shifts READ Odisha TET admit card 2019. The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Every question will carry one mark and there will not be any negative marking in the exam. READ Odisha TET admit card 2019.