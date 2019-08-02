Odisha OTET admit card 2019: Websites to download hall ticket

Toggle Menu Sections
OTET admit card 2019: Download from bseodisha.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on August 5. To qualify candidates would need to score at least 6 per cent marks

BSE Odisha released the admit card for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test at its official website bseodisha.nic.in.

Candidates can download the admit card by following these steps - Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OTET admit card link Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab Step 4: Log-in using credentials Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Every question will carry one mark and there will not be any negative marking in the exam.

