Jobs News Gallery NTA UGC NET admit card 2019 released at nta.ac.in: How to check UGC NET admit card 2019: The eligibility exam for lecturership at Indian universities — National Eligibility Test (NET) — will be conducted on June 20, 21 and from 24 to June 28, 2019. NTA UGC NET admit card 2019 released. The link to download the same is activated at nta.ac.in and yet to be uploaded on ntanet.nic.in To download the same follow these steps - Step 1: Visit the website nta.ac.in Step 2: Click on the link, admit card Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Log-in admit card will appear Step 5: Download and take print out National Eligibility Test of NTA is an eligibility exam to be recruited for the govt teachers' jobs. NTA has taken over the charge from the UGC - which was responsible for conducted the said exam earlier.