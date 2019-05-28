Toggle Menu Sections
NTA UGC NET admit card 2019 released at nta.ac.in: How to check

UGC NET admit card 2019: The eligibility exam for lecturership at Indian universities — National Eligibility Test (NET) — will be conducted on June 20, 21 and from 24 to June 28, 2019.

To download the same follow these steps - Step 1: Visit the website nta.ac.in Step 2: Click on the link, admit card Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Log-in admit card will appear Step 5: Download and take print out
READ NTA UGC NET admit card 2019 released

