AIR 1 Shruti is an alumnus of St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University and has been preparing for UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy. University Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar visited her residence in Delhi to extend her wishes. Elated by her success, Sharma said she was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a surprise.