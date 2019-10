Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2019: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications for the post of Navik at its official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The application process will begin on October 30 and conclude on November 8. To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for written exam scheduled to be conducted by the end of November.



