IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2019 released, check exam dates IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2019: The candidates can download the IBPS PO Prelims call letter from the official website, ibps.in. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the call letter or admit card for the preliminary recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of a preliminary officer (PO). Candidates will have to bring a print out of the e-call letter along with a photo identity proof such as PAN card, passport or driving license and a passport-sized photograph to the exam hall. IBPS PO Preliminary exam will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.