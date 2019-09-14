Toggle Menu Sections
HSSC Clerk admit card: Website to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/jobs-news-gallery/hssc-clerk-admit-card-website-to-check-hssc-gov-in-5994613/

HSSC Clerk admit card: Website to check

HSSC Clerk admit card: A total of 4858 posts of clerks of group C are to be filled by this recruitment process. The recruitment examinations will be held from September 21 to 23.

HSSC., HSSC clerk admit card, hssc.nic.in, hryssc.in, haryana ssc clerk hall ticket download, haryana staff selection commission, ssc news, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of a clerk

READ HSSC clerk admit card 2019.

HSSC., HSSC clerk admit card, hssc.nic.in, hryssc.in, haryana ssc clerk hall ticket download, haryana staff selection commission, ssc news, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result

Soon after releasing the admit card, the website became irresponsible and several candidates complaint that they were unable to download their admit card

READ HSSC clerk admit card 2019.

HSSC., HSSC clerk admit card, hssc.nic.in, hryssc.in, haryana ssc clerk hall ticket download, haryana staff selection commission, ssc news, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result

Those facing issues can try to download the HSSC Clerk hall ticket from hssc.gov.in or hryssc.in.

READ HSSC clerk admit card 2019.

HSSC., HSSC clerk admit card, hssc.nic.in, hryssc.in, haryana ssc clerk hall ticket download, haryana staff selection commission, ssc news, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result

The recruitment examinations will be held from September 21 to 23. Candidates will have to bring their hall tickets along

READ HSSC clerk admit card 2019.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android