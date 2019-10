JERC recruitment 2019: The application process for a vacant post of Bench Officer in Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), Haryana will be closed on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The candidates can apply through the website- jercuts.gov.in. The candidates need to possess a degree in Law to apply for the post. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 56 years. The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 15,600 to 39,100.