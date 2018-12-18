Haryana HSSC police male constable admit card released, check how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/jobs-news-gallery/haryana-hssc-police-male-constable-admit-card-download-hssc-gov-in-5497228/
Haryana HSSC police male constable admit card released, check how to download
HSSC admit card: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases admit cards for the post of male constable on its official website hssc.gov.in. Candidates will have to appear for written exam followed by a physical test to be eligible for the exam