Haryana HSSC police male constable admit card released, check how to download

HSSC admit card: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases admit cards for the post of male constable on its official website hssc.gov.in. Candidates will have to appear for written exam followed by a physical test to be eligible for the exam

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the posts of police constable in male on Sunday, November 16

All the candidates who will appear in the examinations can check the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in. The examinations will be conducted on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in. On the homepage, click ‘click here for police recruitment’ link. A new page will open. Click on the red logIn button. In the new window fill-in the registration number and other details. Admit card will appear. Download it, and take a print out for further reference

The selection will be made on the basis of interview-cum-personality test. he written test will be of 80 marks and will have negative marking too.

