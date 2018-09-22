4 / 4

Recently, during a Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam held on August 12, some candidates allegedly received a wrong question paper — political science instead of Sanskrit — at one of the centres. When DSSSB officials held a re-test for those students, the Sanskrit paper remained the same, leading to allegations that these candidates would have already known the questions.



READ DSSSB PRT 2018 admit cards out, download at dsssbonline.nic.in