MSTC recruitment 2019: The MSTC Limited has invited applications for the post of deputy general manager, deputy manager, and assistant manager. A total of four vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The interested candidates can apply at the official website, mstcindia.co.in. Applications are open and last date to apply is October 19.



