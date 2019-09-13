Jobs News Gallery Declared, how to check SSC GD constable 2018 revised results The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised result for the Constable (GD) recruitment examinations. The candidates can check the results through the website- ssc.nic.in SSC GD constable 2018 revised results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised result for the Constable (GD) recruitment examinations. READ SSC GD constable 2018 revised results declared A total of 5,35,169 candidates qualified in the recruitment examinations against 5,34,052 candidates earlier. READ SSC GD constable 2018 revised results declared To view the score, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. Click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new tab. Enter your registration number and date of birth. The result will be displayed on screen. Download and take a print out for future news. READ SSC GD constable 2018 revised results declared The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. READ SSC GD constable 2018 revised results declared