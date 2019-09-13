Toggle Menu Sections
Declared, how to check SSC GD constable 2018 revised resultshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/jobs-news-gallery/declared-how-to-check-ssc-gd-constable-2018-revised-results-ssc-nic-in-5992136/

Declared, how to check SSC GD constable 2018 revised results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised result for the Constable (GD) recruitment examinations. The candidates can check the results through the website- ssc.nic.in

ssc.nic.in, ssc, ssc gd constable, ssc gd constable result, ssc gd constable result 2019, ssc gd constable result 2019 date, ssc gd constable result date 2019, gd constable result, gd constable result 2019, gd constable ssc, ssc.nic.in, sarkari result 2019, job news, indian express, indian express news

To view the score, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. Click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new tab. Enter your registration number and date of birth. The result will be displayed on screen. Download and take a print out for future news.

READ SSC GD constable 2018 revised results declared

ssc.nic.in, ssc, ssc gd constable, ssc gd constable result, ssc gd constable result 2019, ssc gd constable result 2019 date, ssc gd constable result date 2019, gd constable result, gd constable result 2019, gd constable ssc, ssc.nic.in, sarkari result 2019, job news, indian express, indian express news

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities.

READ SSC GD constable 2018 revised results declared

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android