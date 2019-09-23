Jobs News Gallery CISF constable recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 914 posts, check eligibility criteria in details A total of 914 posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has started and will continue till October 22, however, the online applications have been discontinued CISF constable recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) invited applications for the post of constable (tradesman). The notification is available at its official website, cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. READ CISF constable recruitment 2019: Apply 914 posts for 10th pass A total of 914 posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has started and will continue till October 22, however, the online applications have been discontinued. READ CISF constable recruitment 2019: Apply 914 posts for 10th pass As per the official notice, to a written exam, physical efficiency test (PET), document verification and medical test were to be conducted for the recruitment. The written test was a multiple-choice based test in which candidates had to score 35 per cent marks (33 per cent for reserved category). READ CISF constable recruitment 2019: Apply 914 posts for 10th pass Candidates who have cleared class 10 and equivalent level of education can apply for the job. The applicant must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. READ CISF constable recruitment 2019: Apply 914 posts for 10th pass