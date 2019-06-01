Toggle Menu Sections
CISF admit card 2019: Websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/jobs-news-gallery/cisf-admit-card-2019-websites-to-check-cisfrectt-in-cisf-gov-in-5760025/

CISF admit card 2019: Websites to check

CISF Admit Card 2019: The written exam is scheduled to be conducted by June end. A total of 429 vacancies including 64 in limited department competitive exam (LDCE) posts are available through this recruitment drive.

CISF, CISF admit card, cISF admit card 2019, cisf.gov.in, CISF head constable admit card, CISF hall ticket, employment news, govt job, CISF job, CISF exam date, CISF, govt jobs, sarkari naukri result,

CISF admit card 2019 for the written exam to recruit for the post of head constable has been released at cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in.
READ/Full coverage CISF admit card released

CISF, CISF admit card, cISF admit card 2019, cisf.gov.in, CISF head constable admit card, CISF hall ticket, employment news, govt job, CISF job, CISF exam date, CISF, govt jobs, sarkari naukri result,

A total of 429 vacancies including 64 in limited department competitive exam (LDCE) posts are available through this recruitment drive.
READ/Full coverage CISF admit card released

CISF, CISF admit card, cISF admit card 2019, cisf.gov.in, CISF head constable admit card, CISF hall ticket, employment news, govt job, CISF job, CISF exam date, CISF, govt jobs, sarkari naukri result,

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted by June end.

CISF, CISF admit card, cISF admit card 2019, cisf.gov.in, CISF head constable admit card, CISF hall ticket, employment news, govt job, CISF job, CISF exam date, CISF, govt jobs, sarkari naukri result,

Those are finally selected will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per month.
READ/Full coverage CISF admit card released

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 It’s going great for Richard Madden. That’s what worries him
2 Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 26 – June 1)
3 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch NZ vs SL