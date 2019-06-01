Jobs News Gallery CISF admit card 2019: Websites to check CISF Admit Card 2019: The written exam is scheduled to be conducted by June end. A total of 429 vacancies including 64 in limited department competitive exam (LDCE) posts are available through this recruitment drive. CISF admit card 2019 for the written exam to recruit for the post of head constable has been released at cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. READ/Full coverage CISF admit card released A total of 429 vacancies including 64 in limited department competitive exam (LDCE) posts are available through this recruitment drive. READ/Full coverage CISF admit card released The written exam is scheduled to be conducted by June end. Those are finally selected will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per month. READ/Full coverage CISF admit card released