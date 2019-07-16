Toggle Menu Sections
CBSE CTET result 2019: Websites to check

CBSE CTET result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by August 18, 2019.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam by August 18

Those who clear the exam will be employed at the post of a teacher in primary (class 1 to class 5) and upper primary (class 5 to class 7) classes.

To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks of 90 marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150.

