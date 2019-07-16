Jobs News Gallery CBSE CTET result 2019: Websites to check CBSE CTET result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by August 18, 2019. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam by August 18 READ CBSE CTET result 2019 updates. Once declared the result will be availablae at the official website, ctet.nic.in or cbseresult.nic.in. READ CBSE CTET result 2019 updates. Those who clear the exam will be employed at the post of a teacher in primary (class 1 to class 5) and upper primary (class 5 to class 7) classes. READ CBSE CTET result 2019 updates. To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks of 90 marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150. READ CBSE CTET result 2019 updates.