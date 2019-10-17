Jobs News Gallery AP Grama Sachivalayam second merit list 2019: Check release date and time AP Grama Sachivalayam Second Merit List 2019: The candidates can check the merit list through the website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, once released AP Grama Sachivalayam Second Merit List 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is yet to decide on the mode to fill the seats left vacant after the 2019 recruitment results were declared on September 19. The canidates can check the merit list through the website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. READ AP Grama Sachivalayam yet to decide between second list and fresh notification for vacant posts AP Grama Sachivalayam Second Merit List 2019: While a total of 1,26,728 vacancies across various posts were advertised, not all have been filled. READ AP Grama Sachivalayam yet to decide between second list and fresh notification for vacant posts AP Grama Sachivalayam Second Merit List 2019: Although 1,98,164 candidates were declared successful out of the 19,50,630 candidates who appeared for the AP Gram Sachivalayam recruitment examinations, not all successful candidates could clear the document verification process, leaving several seats yet to be filled. READ AP Grama Sachivalayam yet to decide between second list and fresh notification for vacant posts AP Grama Sachivalayam Second Merit List 2019: Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Government through his Twitter account, informed that the officials are yet to decide on the mode to fill the residual vacancies. READ AP Grama Sachivalayam yet to decide between second list and fresh notification for vacant posts