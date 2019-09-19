Toggle Menu Sections
AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019 results declared: How to check

The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam declared the results for the recruitment examination conducted for 1,26,728 vacancies. The results are available at the website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam declared the results for the recruitment examination conducted for 1,26,728 vacancies

The results are available at the website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

The recruitmemnt examination was conducted for several posts from September 1 to 8, 2019.

The candidates can check the result through the website- gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new page. Fill personal details, submit. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

