Jobs News Gallery AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019 results declared: How to check The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam declared the results for the recruitment examination conducted for 1,26,728 vacancies. The results are available at the website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam declared the results for the recruitment examination conducted for 1,26,728 vacancies The results are available at the website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in The recruitmemnt examination was conducted for several posts from September 1 to 8, 2019. The candidates can check the result through the website- gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new page. Fill personal details, submit. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.