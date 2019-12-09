1 / 7

Over 400 freshly-trained youths from Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday recruited into the Army at a passing-out-parade, the first such parade of the force after the state became a Union territory, reported PTI. In pic: New recruits of the Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) take part in a passing out parade at an army base on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)