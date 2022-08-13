As Yamuna swells beyond danger mark, residents search for higher groundUpdated: August 13, 2022 11:22:12 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
- Rushdie stabbed: Sad if creative expression can no longer be free and open, says Tharoor
- EntertainmentWhen Vyjayanthimala said that her affair with Raj Kapoor was a 'publicity stunt', an angry Rishi Kapoor called her out
- EntertainmentLaal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
- TrendingNigerian woman’s makeover as an Indian bride wins hearts online
- TrendingSiblings meet for the first time after walking past each other for years. Watch
- SportsIndia's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated
- SportsDravid given a break, set to sit out tour of Zimbabwe, Laxman to coach
- OpinionIndia@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
- The significance of India's talks with NATO
- LifestyleSuspect in Rushdie's stabbing showed sympathy to causes of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Report
- TechnologyDyson V15 Detect review: More power and intelligence in your daily cleaner