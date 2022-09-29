Houses flooded, traffic halted as Yamuna flows above danger mark
September 29, 2022 2:03:01 pm
September 29, 2022 2:03:01 pm
1 / 10
The Yamuna continued to flow above the 'danger' mark at the Old Railway Bridge on Thursday for a third consecutive day. (PTI)
2 / 10
The water first crossed the 'danger' mark at around 9 pm on September 26 due to heavy rainfall over parts of Northwest India. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
3 / 10
The floodplains continue to remain inundated, and people living on the floodplains have moved to higher ground. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
4 / 10
Visuals from the low-lying areas around Yamuna show submerged houses and flooded streets. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
5 / 10
A man carrying bottle gourd wades through a flooded area near the Yamuna river on Thursday. (PTI)
6 / 10
The water level is likely to remain above the ‘danger’ mark till Thursday afternoon at least, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast. (PTI)
7 / 10
The discharge from the Hathnikund barrage has, however, reduced. From 1 am to 8 am Thursday, the discharge was at a stable 17,821 cusecs, said an official in the city’s flood control room. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
8 / 10
This is lower than the 25,481 cusecs recorded at 8 am Wednesday and even lower than the peak discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs released from Hathnikund on September 26. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
9 / 10
Traffic was halted at the Old Yamuna Bridge due to the water flowing above 'danger' mark. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
10 / 10
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka on Wednesday said that around 8,000 to 9,000 people had so far moved from the floodplains around the river in Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)