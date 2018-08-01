1 / 7

Over the last one week, more than 14000 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas along the Yamuna river belt as water level rose to 2015.46 metres on Sunday. Many homeless were shifted to nearby tent setups by the government. The people are currently being aided with food and medical assistance. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also took stock of the ongoing evacuation operation in the low-lying areas. Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal