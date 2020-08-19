7 / 17

On a midsummer afternoon at Nashik-Indore highway I was on my way to Maharashtra - Madhya pradesh border along with my Indian Express colleague Iram Siddique and that's when I spotted a mini truck fully loaded with migrant workers that was trying to overtake the vehicle we were traveling in. I requested our driver Abhinandan to slow down a bit and let the truck pass and as it did, I held on to the grab handle above the window seat and leaned outside to get this photograph. I took multiple shots on a fast shutter as both the vehicles were cruising on highway speed limits and somehow realised that it was my first shot which I eventually ended up selecting. We were on assignment following a news lead which said the situation of Migrant workers from Maharashtra going north to their home states was becoming chaotic as lakhs of workers are stuck at the border waiting for buses. It was a period when covid-19 Lockdown was getting extended and daily wage migrant workers who were out of job and wage were struggling to pull through each day. Most of the workers hit the roads and took whatever transportation that was available to reach their homes. I just thought in my mind I may have got my best picture to tell the story even before I reached the border. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)