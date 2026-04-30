Women Reservation Bill: SP MLAs stage protest against BJP in UP Assembly premises
Samajwadi Party legislators protested in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises, accusing the BJP of misleading people on women's reservations
April 30, 2026 15:04 IST
April 30, 2026 15:04 IST
1 / 9
Samajwadi Party members staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises on Thursday, accusing the BJP of misleading the people on the issue of women's reservation. (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
2 / 9
The protest came ahead of the special one-day session of the assembly during which the government is expected to move a censure motion against opposition parties, holding them responsible for the failure to pass the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
3 / 9
Holding banners that read 'Implement 33% Women's Reservation, the Samajwadi Party (SP) members staged the protest in front of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
4 / 9
SP MLA Sangram Singh Yadav told reporters that the BJP is "misleading" the public in the name of women's reservation (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
5 / 9
He alleged that the BJP was intentionally delaying the benefits of the legislation for women in order to carry out constituency delimitation in line with its own interests (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
6 / 9
He added that the BJP stood exposed on the issue and had been anti-women from the beginning, asserting that leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Mulayam Singh Yadav had always championed women’s rights (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
7 / 9
Participating in the protest, SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai demanded the immediate implementation of the women's reservation law, questioning why the BJP is failing to enforce a statute that was passed in 2023 (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
8 / 9
He further demanded that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the women's reservation law (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
9 / 9
SP MLA Kamal Akhtar also questioned why the BJP is creating confusion regarding the issue, given that the women's reservation bill was unanimously passed by Parliament in 2023 (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)