Women gig workers protest in Noida, demand fixed working hours and basic facilities
The women described a system in which their earnings could fluctuate sharply based on customer ratings and strict punctuality metrics
April 15, 2026 16:42 IST
April 15, 2026 16:42 IST
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A group of around forty women gig workers employed with Urban Company gathered outside a training centre in Sector 60, Noida, on Wednesday morning, raising concerns over their working conditions (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The workers assembled outside the centre to demand fixed working hours, weekly time off, and basic workplace facilities (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Their protest comes as other groups of workers across the city have taken to the streets since Friday, pressing for higher wages. But the women here said their concerns were rooted less in how much they earned than in how they were made to work (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The women stated that their primary demand was predictable working hours along with access to basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Workers alleged that although the prescribed workday was eight hours, they were often required to work up to 11 hours (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Protesters highlighted that absences, especially on weekends, led to disproportionately high deductions in their earnings (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The women described a system in which their earnings could fluctuate sharply based on customer ratings and strict punctuality metrics (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Several workers raised concerns about lack of access to basic facilities during field assignments, including difficulties in managing sanitation needs while travelling between jobs (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The protesting women alleged that supervisors were often unreachable and, at times, had threatened to deactivate their accounts, adding to their concerns over job security (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The protest was later dispersed after police escorted the women into buses and removed them from the site, with authorities stating it was triggered by a misleading message circulating among workers (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)