1 / 6

CRPF's Mahila Daredevils perform stunts during the 82nd anniversary parade at the Parade Ground, CRPF Academy, Kadarpur, Gurugram on Friday. It was on this day in 1950 that the then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)