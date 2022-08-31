With Nashik dhol and colourful palanquins, Pune welcomes Ganpati bappa
August 31, 2022 10:45:20 pm
After a gap of two years due to the Covid-induced lockdown, Ganesh Chaturthi this year was celebrated in Pune with double the excitement and energy by Punekars. In picture, Tulshibaug Ganpati procession is seen on Bajirao road. (Express photo)
In picture, Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati can be seen decked with beautiful lighting. Shrimant Dagdushet Ganpati is frequented by people across Maharashtra and is known for its grandeur. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)
Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati Mandal procession is seen on Lakshmi road here. This mandal is known for its long history, and is one of the 'manache Ganpati' (mandals of honour) in the city who claim a special position during the procession. (Express Photo)
In the procession, the Nashik dhol, seen in the picture, plays a very important role, setting the right mood to match the energy of devotees and spectators. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)
Men donning the 'Puneri pagadi'(turban in a style popularised in the city) are seen blowing conches to welcome the Lord. (Express Photo)
In picture, Kasba Ganpati is seen seated in a traditional palanquin. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)
Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati procession in Budhwar peth. (Express photo)
In picture, Akhil Mandai Mandal's idol depicts Bappa. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)
In picture, Kesariwada Ganpati, linked to Lokmanya Balagangadhar Tilak, is seen in a flower-decked palanquin. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)
Hutatama Babu Genu Ganpati is seen in Tuslibaug, Pune. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)