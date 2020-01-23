2 / 7

In 2016, Jodhpur was among the 16 districts in the country whose collectors were empowered by the Centre to grant Indian citizenship to legal migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In pic: Goverdhan Bheel and his wife Radha Bai got Indian citizenship after they came to India in 2001 and since then they have been staying in Radha Bheel Basti in Jodhpur. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)