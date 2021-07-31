9 / 13

Firefighters pour water as they try to get the fire under control in Kirli village near the town of Manavgat, in Antalya province, Turkey, early Friday July 30, 2021. The fire that continued all night could not be brought under control and people living in the village started to evacuate. Wildfires are common in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months, although some previous forest fires have been blamed on arson. (AP Photo)