Watch: Rahul Gandhi unfurls Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk
January 29, 2023 16:42 IST
January 29, 2023 16:42 IST
1 / 7
Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk, after resuming his march from the city’s Pantha Chowk earlier in the day. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
2 / 7
It was Rahul’s great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who first unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in 1948 when the National Conference’s founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah declared his alliance with Nehru. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
3 / 7
Initially, the senior Congress leader was scheduled to unfurl the Tricolour on January 30 at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar. However, he wasn't given permission by the administration to do so. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
4 / 7
The Bharat Jodo Yatra march has come to an end but the journey of more than four months will culminate with a public meeting on Monday that will be attended by several Opposition leaders.
5 / 7
Last evening, the state administration allowed him to do so at the Lal Chowk, but under condition that it should be done today on 29th at end of #BharatJodoYatra.
6 / 7
Security personnel stand guard during a high alert near Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk where Rahul Gandhi hoisted tricolour flag on the last day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
7 / 7
Lal Chowk or Red Square, Srinagar city’s business nerve center, has been a witness to Kashmir’s checkered history. The main square of Srinagar city was named Lal Chowk by left-wing activists who were inspired by the Russian revolution.