After a two-year Covid gap, pomp and grandeur in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi
Updated on August 21, 2022 5:32:53 pm
Devotees gather as they carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (PTI)
Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day long festival which starts on August 31 this year and comes to an end with devotees bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in water on September 9. It marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, the God of Wisdom. (PTI)
According to the years-old tradition, a Ganapati idol arrived in Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, with the traditional sound of shehnai and chants of 'Ganapati Bappa Morya'. The festival is especially popular in Maharashtra. (PTI)
Huge gatherings take place during Ganesh Chaturthi in Pune, Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra, where crowds carry the idols of lord Ganesh. (PTI)
Ahead of the festival, artists are seen intricately shaping and colouring the clay idols of the lord Ganesh. (PTI)
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a slew of sops for the Ganesh Mandals, including the withdrawal of cases against workers of Ganesh Mandals in relation to sound pollution. (PTI)
Last two years, due to Covid, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government restricted the height of idols to four feet. However, curbs have been removed under the incumbent Eknath Shinde-led government. (PTI)