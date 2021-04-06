Latest news
- West Bengal phase 3 voting today: Swapan, Ashima among 205 candidates
- Coal pilferage: Abhishek dares Centre to start investigation against all culprits
- Express investigation: Individual liberty cannot be taken away without proper application of mind, says Allahabad HC
- Hand pump buried in sand, temple without deity: Seven villages start vanishing from Odisha map
- Detention despite bail: Why District Magistrates love the NSA
- Arrested in Agusta case, middleman named in deal to make Rafale models
- Won’t let any move to stop polls mid-way: Mamata Banerjee
- Foundation day: Hoist party flag at home, BJP tells office-bearers
Long queues outside polling booths as voting underway in TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and PuducherryUpdated: April 6, 2021 3:07:11 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Bengal polls: TMC accuses BJP workers of attacking party candidate in Arambagh, lodges complaint with EC
- Election Live: Kerala records 52.41 per cent polling by 2 pm
- EntertainmentFrom Ajith losing cool at fans to Vijay riding a bicycle, Tamil Nadu elections 2021 offers a lot of drama. Watch
- EntertainmentKartik Aaryan buys Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore after COVID-19 recovery: 'Main mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon'. Watch
- TrendingInternet reacts to Delhi lockdown with a host of memes and jokes: 'No entry of corona between 10 and 5'
- TrendingWatch: Mother’s hilarious time-lapse video of bedtime with an infant son
- Why World's No.1 T20 player Malan isn't an automatic pick for Kings' XI
- SportsMeet Wankhede’s unheralded non-playing power player
- OpinionNew buyers for government bonds needed to bring down borrowing cost
- Explained: Fighting Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, elsewhere
- Lifestyle'Jaya Ma' had a quirky sense of fashion, was a complete diva: Thalaivi costume designer Neeta Lulla
- TechnologyHP's Chromebook 11a is an affordable notebook for students; now in India