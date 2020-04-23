- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Ten-fold jump in Rajasthan MNREGS numbers, more than double in Maharashtra as curbs ease
- Highest cases in Maharashtra in 21-30 age group
- Govt changing law to stop attacks on health workers: 7-year jail, Rs 5 lakh fine
- Affluent in OBC, SC/ST not letting quota benefits trickle down, review lists: Bench
- Central teams blame state for impasse, say officials elusive
- Step up testing, quarantining in slums: Centre to Maharashtra govt
- Vikram S Mehta on crude oil price dive: ‘It’s the death knell for the oil industry’
Visuals from Day 30 of India’s lockdownUpdated: April 23, 2020 4:39:25 pm
Best of Express
- Covid-19 recovery rate over 19%, no new cases in 12 dists in last 28 days: Health Ministry
- BusinessCovid-19: Govt freezes DA, DR hike for employees, pensioners till July 2021
- EntertainmentArivum Anbum song: Kamal Haasan reminds us only wisdom and love can protect human race
- EntertainmentTheatre personality Usha Ganguli passes away
- TrendingJournalist dodges falling lights during live broadcast, receives praise on social media
- TrendingThis photo of a 'sad' bulldog amid lockdown is breaking hearts online
- SportsLower rung gets a helping hand from tennis bodies
- SportsAvengers of 1964 who reclaimed gold in last Tokyo Olympics
- OpinionPost lockdown, India’s economy should not lapse into ‘permit raj’
- Why US’s offer of financial aid to Greenland has angered Denmark
- LifestyleRamadan 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Muslims world over await the beginning of the holy month
- TechnologyJioMart: What is it? How it can transform online shopping experience?