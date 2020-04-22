4 / 9

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell for the first time in the national capital since the first case was recorded in the second week of March. On Sunday, the total active cases was 1,668. It fell to 1,603 on Monday and further to 1,498 on Tuesday. In pic: Delhi police personnel check curfew pass near Safdarjung Tomb in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)