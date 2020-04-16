5 / 5

With the lockdown extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced lockdown relaxation from April 20 on a range of activities in the rural and agriculture sector, manufacturing in SEZs and industrial zones, and in e-commerce. In pic: Food supply distribution at hotspot area in Phool Bagh in Lucknow on Thursday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)