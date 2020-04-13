- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Red and orange: Capital will code areas based on severity of spread
- Greater Noida: Man jumps to death from quarantine facility
- Mumbai resident doctors struggle to keep distance in crammed hostel rooms
- Govt must ensure sustenance for the poor during lockdown, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
- Coronavirus lockdown: Looking to flatten curve in 2-3 weeks, says govt
- Explained: Why ‘false negative’ tests are a concern
- On free COVID-19 tests, Centre tells privarte labs: Will take up matter in Supreme Court
- Coronavirus lockdown: UP, MP to lift some curbs this week, cautiously
Visuals from Day 20 of India’s lockdownUpdated: April 13, 2020 8:08:48 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- SC says free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs only for EWS, PMJAY beneficiaries
- 'Demonisation of Muslims' over Jamaat event: Can't gag media, says SC
- EntertainmentShree 420 to Pyaasa, 10 immortal gems from 1950s Bollywood
- EntertainmentShaan: The audience wants to listen to original music
- TrendingWhy Shashi Tharoor thinks coronavirus is an ally of Kunal Kamra
- TrendingDelivery man sanitises package for autoimmune patient, netizens say 'hats off'
- SportsDC vs CSK, an IPL fixture in which MS Dhoni is Mr 'Man of the Match'
- SportsATP warns players of unsolicited help for creation of solidarity fund
- OpinionOne must acknowledge that much has changed since the epidemic first struck
- Explained: How Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta coronavirus models differ
- LifestyleForeign language, fitness classes, and more: How people are keeping busy in lockdown
- TechnologyIndia's Aarogya Setu COVID-19 app praised by World Bank