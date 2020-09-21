Top news
- Coronavirus India timeline
- PM prepared the nation for lockdown through Janata Curfew: Health Minister
- DoT unlikely to agree on lower licence fee recommended by Trai, alter AGR definition
- From Oct 1, 5% duty on import of key part for making TVs
- If govt had the numbers, why didn’t they allow the vote to happen: Derek
- Chronic stress has been hypothesised as potential risk factor for hypertension
- How 190-second intercept helped police join dots in Lankesh, Kalburgi killings
- What happened in Rajya Sabha shameful, says Rajnath
Visitors back at Taj Mahal as ‘monument of love’ reopens after 6 monthsUpdated: September 21, 2020 7:02:18 pm
Best of Express
- Farm Bills 'needed for 21st century India,' says PM Modi amid protests
- CitiesHundreds protest in Bengaluru against 'anti-farmer, anti-labour' legislations
- EntertainmentWandaVision trailer: Marvel series looks weird in the best way possible
- TrendingAlpaca invades football pitch during match, gets 'invited' for training session
- TrendingA video of a 6-month-old boy wakeboarding in a lake impresses netizens
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
- SportsTendulkar, Waugh and the bio-bubble — VVS Laxman interview
- OpinionSearch for durable peace in Afghanistan will not succeed unless all parties relinquish entrenched thinking
- Covid-19 vaccine tracker: 1.2 billion doses of Russian vaccine booked
- LifestyleIt's intriguing to see the world shrink into a 4:3 screen: Designer JJ Valaya
- TechnologyInterview: AMD's Scott Stankard discusses Ryzen 4000 series CPUs, relationship with OEMs and more