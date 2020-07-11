5 / 8

On July 9, two aides of Vikas Dubey were shot dead in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur. While Prabhat Mishra (20) was killed in an alleged encounter near Kanpur while he was being brought from Faridabad (Haryana) on transit remand, Ranveer alias Bauwa Dubey (35) was gunned down in Etawah. With these two deaths, the police have killed at least five of Dubey's close associates. Eight more linked to Vikas Dubey have been arrested. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastava)