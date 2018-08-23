7 / 7

Nayar was among the journalists who had staunchly opposed the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. During Emergency, he was jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for leading a protest against the excesses of the administration. In Pic: Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar, Seema Mustafa and Justice Rajinder Sachar during a seminar on anti-emergency day in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)



