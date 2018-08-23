Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar passes away at 95
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Winsome Diamonds, India's 2nd largest wilful defaulter, diverted $750 million to promoter’s firms abroad: Probe
- Jaitley to resume charge as finance minister today
- SportsTop player was in touch with bookie but no time to probe: IPL investigator
- Kuldip Nayar, former editor of the Express, dies at 95
- This is not the time for picking up quarrels and controversies: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- EntertainmentViswasam first look: Mark the date Ajith fans, it's Thala Pongal
- EntertainmentFive reasons why you should watch Ghoul
- EntertainmentNawazuddin Siddiqui: Through Manto, I am voicing opinions I wouldn't be able to say otherwise
- EntertainmentHappy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor Sonakshi Sinha: I like to laugh and make others laugh
- SportsAsian Games 2018 Day 5 Live Score and Updates
- SportsAsian Games 2018 India Shooting Live Updates
- SportsVirat Kohli gifts his champagne bottle to Ravi Shastri
- TechnologyOppo Find X Review: The pop-camera is unique, but design is the king here
- TechnologyThese are top alternatives to Xiaomi Poco F1 in India
- TechnologyFacebook reportedly testing voice recognition tool called Aloha
- LifestyleCongo approves more experimental Ebola treatments
Advertisement