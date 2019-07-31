India News Vadodara hit by heavy rains as Gujarat braces for major downpour tomorrow Heavy rains lashed several parts in Gujarat as Vodadara came to a standstill due to waterlogging at many places. Ahmedabad too received heavy showers in the evening bringing traffic to a standstill. Incessant rainfall for more than 12 hours flooded major parts of Vadodara even as river Vishwamitri, that flows through it, was just a couple of feet below the danger level. (Expres Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Breaking a record of sorts, Vadodara received over 10 inches of rainfall within a few hours on Wednesday evening till 6. (Expres Photo by Bhupendra Rana) As per the IMD warning, Vadodara is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places with extremely heavy showers in the district of Vadodara till Thursday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Till 6 pm on Tuesday, Vadodara had recorded 714 mm rainfall and a total of 3,264 mm rainfall this monsoon season so far. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Several people were either stranded in offices or had to wade back home through flooded streets. All schools have been declared closed on Thursday by the district collector. (Expres Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Heavy rains in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening. (Express photo by Javed Raja)