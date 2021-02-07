Latest news
- The Rashtrapati Bhavan’s long, rich history of murals
- Why we need to come home to ourselves
- When the kitchen feels oppressive even to women who love cooking
- What is a homemaker’s worth?
- Farmers are in my heart: Rawat invokes Hanuman
- Businessman Prakash Chhabria, four others booked for forgery
- Bijnor: 27-year-old shot dead by his former friends; four arrested
- ‘Farmers left out of PM-Kisan net due to CM’s ego’: J P Nadda
- Morena rape-murder: Facing threats from accused’s family, kin of 5-yr-old victim seek weapons
- Are zoos really bad, or do we make them bad?
Uttarakhand glacier breaks off: See these 10 photos of rescue operationUpdated: February 7, 2021 9:04:45 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Mamata angered by Jai Shri Ram, not by plans to defame nation: PM Modi
- Uttarakhand flood: 7 bodies recovered; CM announces Rs 4 lakh relief to kin of deceased
- EntertainmentDulquer Salmaan shares first look of Mammootty's film Bheeshma, see photos
- TrendingThis video of Nagas shifting thatched hut on foot is a rage on social media
- TrendingRose Day 2021: Single people flood Twitter with these hilarious memes
- SportsBess creates a mess
- Sports'RIP dear Akhtar': Vijay Amritraj remembers mentor Akhtar Ali
- OpinionMishandling of farmers’ agitation has damaged Modi’s carefully cultivated image
- How Accredited Driver Training Centres will do away with tests for license
- LifestyleOil cleansing: A fool-proof method to remove your makeup naturally
- TechnologyWe spent a week with the PlayStation 5: Here's what we thought