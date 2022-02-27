Must Read
- Want to know how the Russian Invasion of Ukraine impacts India? Subscribe to Express Premium
- Explained: What is SWIFT and what shutting Russia out of it means?
- ICYMI: 'For us, Ukraine same as Pakistan for India. And so we are going to have our peaceful Pakistan'
- 219 step off first flight home: Relieved, but worried for others still there
- How stray cattle in UP got PM Modi's attention, became a poll issue
- Geotagged images, hotel booking point to NSE CEO’s aide as ‘yogi’
Modi, Priyanka, Akhilesh rally across UP as state votes in fifth phase of pollsFebruary 27, 2022 9:02:11 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Modi: Felt happy when people 'prayed' for my death, will serve Varanasi till dying day
- Cities17-year-old Haryana girl choses to stay back in Ukraine to help landlord’s family
- EntertainmentAjith's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, Huma Qureshi celebrates success
- EntertainmentLock Upp: Kangana Ranaut wants to give 'saza-e-maut' to Munawar Faruqui, comedian says 'don't threaten me'
- TrendingUkrainian mother embraces stranger who helped her children cross border, video goes viral
- TrendingModi urges Indians to take cue from Kili Paul-Neema, make lip-sync videos on different regions
- SportsIND vs SL 3rd T20I 2022 Live Score Updates
- SportsWorld judo body suspends Putin as its honorary president
- OpinionTruth, lies & propaganda
- Who gets VIP security cover, and how?
- LifestyleBizarre fashion: When Jack Irving Studio's tentacled costumes stunned at the London Fashion Week 2022
- TechnologyRediscovering the iPod Nano 6th Gen… and living with it