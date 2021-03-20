2 / 7

The United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, following his meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, said India is an important ally in the rapidly shifting international dynamics and his visit to New Delhi conveys the Joe Biden administration’s “strong commitment towards their partners in the region”. Austin arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit as part of his three-nation first overseas tour that signalled the Biden administration's strong commitment to its relations with its close allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)