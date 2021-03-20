Latest news
- Ashoka row: Over 150 academicians from Harvard, Yale and Oxford come out in support of Pratap Bhanu Mehta
- Goa civic polls: Voting in Panaji, six other councils today
- Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots
- Odisha govt begins reviewing paddy procurement after irregularity claims
- Turkey's Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women
- Six tigers missing in Ranthambore for one year, activists concerned
- Deadly drug-resistant superbug found in the wild in Andamans
US Defence Secy meets Rajnath, says India ‘central pillar’ in US approach in Indo-PacificUpdated: March 20, 2021 6:17:11 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Why House panel wants govt to implement this farm law despite protests
- SportsLIVE: India, England battle out in T20 series decider
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra on why she didn’t call out Bollywood director who demeaned her: ‘I was so scared’
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra says her father's death changed her relationship with God: 'I flew him everywhere, tried to prolong his life'
- TrendingElon Musk, Grimes' son X Æ A-Xii plays electronic keyboard and people can't get enough
- TrendingWhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down, netizens react with hilarious memes on Twitter
- SportsLIVE | India vs England 5th T20I
- SportsAll England Championships: PV Sindhu falters at semifinals again
- OpinionHow TMC has eased BJP’s way in Bengal
- Understanding Covid-19 vaccine wastage in India
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra opens new Indian restaurant; here's what is on the menu
- TechnologyWhatsApp privacy policy violates IT Rules, restrain its implementation, Centre tells HC