Breaking News
- Assembly Election Results 2022 Explained: BJP's 'national issues' trump Congress promises in Uttarakhand
- Who have voters chosen? Follow LIVE Updates for election results
- Will Punjab usher in change? Follow LIVE Updates on the election results
- BJP looks to break UP jinx with return of Yogi govt — Follow LIVE Updates on results
- In Uttarakhand, who'll come out on top? The ruling BJP or a rejuvenated Congress — Follow LIVE Updates
- Will it be a hung Assembly in Goa this year? Follow LIVE Updates on results
- Follow LIVE Updates as BJP looks to sweep Manipur
- UP Assembly polls: Prominent Muslim candidates lead as counting underway
- BJP is not afraid of any elections, says Meenakshi Lekhi after AAP’s barb at PM Modi
Election results: BJP, AAP celebrate wins with sweets, slogans, coloursMarch 10, 2022 2:14:50 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- How AAP's Punjab win heralds a tectonic shift in Indian politics
- Assembly Elections 2022: Congress bleeds, calls set to grow for change
- EntertainmentThe Namesake: Irrfan Khan, Tabu are exquisite in Mira Nair's contemplative immigrant drama
- EntertainmentEtharkkum Thunindhavan movie review: Why, Suriya, why?
- TrendingMP artist carves Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi portrait on paneer
- TrendingRailway staff's prompt action saves youth's life who climbed on a railway engine, watch video
- SportsWorld Cup 2022: New Zealand outplay India by 62 runs
- SportsTendulkar vs Warne: The told and untold stories about cricket’s greatest battle
- OpinionWhy society gains when start-ups fail
- Big picture: Booster shot for BJP, national rise of Kejriwal
- Lifestyle'We need to ensure marine activism reaches everyone': Master scuba diver Vidhi Bubna
- TechnologyBuying guide: A detailed look at Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G to Redmi Note 11