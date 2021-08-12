Must Read
- WATCH LIVE: Express e-Adda with Manoj Bajpayee
- Explained: Productivity in a Parliament session marred by disruptions
- Interview | Sachin Tendulkar on how he dealt with anxiety
- Spy vs Spy: ISI knew Kulbushan Jadhav was ‘small fry’, waited before snaring him, says new book
- Justice Rohinton Nariman exits, batted for free speech, privacy
- Opinion | Kevin Rudd writes: Understanding the anxieties behind Chinese aggression towards India
- 36 years after Sikh riots, probe team picks evidence from locked Kanpur house
- Sonia Gandhi plans Opposition get-together, leaders to stage protest today
- Kinnaur landslide live updates: 13 bodies recovered; rescue operations underway
- Lend her your ears: How Spotify’s ‘AmplifiHer’ aims to pass the mic to women creators
- Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer needed to soar, for yeh dil maange more
UP floods: Over 5 lakh people affected; Ganga, Yamuna above danger markAugust 12, 2021 10:16:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- False narratives about judges need to be refuted: CJI Ramana
- LIVE: Taliban takes over Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city
- EntertainmentShershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer needed to soar, for yeh dil maange more
- EntertainmentWhen Sridevi realised she was wrong: 'I wanted my daughters Janhvi, Khushi to marry and settle down'
- TrendingAnand Mahindra tweets video of persistent pup, urges netizens to never give up
- TrendingMother 'tackles' 2-year-old as he runs onto field during soccer match, video goes viral
- SportsSachin Tendulkar interview: 'I couldn’t sleep for years… later I said it’s okay'
- SportsLIVE | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1
- OpinionHow a patriarchal state punishes parents for not policing daughters
- What explains Twitter's action against Congress leaders?
- LifestyleSnow White and her social media filters: Why is India still obsessed with fair skin?
- TechnologyThese password managers keep your codes safe and secure