The crowd chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev", and showered rose petals as the prime minister's convoy moved through the city to cover a distance of a little over three kilometres. In pic, PM Modi greets supporters during a roadshow for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections, in Varanasi district, Friday, March 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)