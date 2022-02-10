Breaking News
- People coming up with new ways to stand in way of Muslim womens' rights, says PM Modi
- No unemployment in country, only Congress prince is unemployed: Tejasvi Surya
- Follow Live Updates on first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls here
- Parinitha Shetty writes: The classroom is important, not the uniform
- Mahaan review: Spicy action drama that captures moral struggle of our time
- Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane
Battleground UP: First phase polls see over 60% voter turnoutUpdated: February 10, 2022 9:43:41 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesHijab ban: Karnataka HC asks students not to wear religious dress till verdict
- Why has Centre termed Covid situation in the country 'optimistic'?
- EntertainmentSiddhant Chaturvedi wanted to woo Deepika Padukone with songs during Gehraiyaan; Shakun Batra said 'Ye sab nahi chalega'
- EntertainmentA Thursday trailer: Yami Gautam takes 16 kids hostage in tense thriller. Will Dimple Kapadia's PM blink?
- Trending'Those were the greatest moments': Army officer who led Kerala trekker's rescue op
- TrendingTeen, who raised 60,000 pounds to help a six-year-old cancer patient, dies
- SportsSomeone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia, says Ajinkya Rahane
- SportsPant experiment doesn’t come off, but step in right direction
- OpinionThe significance of S Jaishankar’s Australia visit
- Why Maharashtra DGP discontinued tunic uniforms
- LifestyleFrom improving eye health to digestion: Bhagyashree reveals the many health benefits of pumpkin
- TechnologyWhy Samsung did the right thing by bringing the S Pen to Galaxy S22 Ultra